Northeast Ohio Weather: Low 80s and mostly cloudy today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Things are fairly quiet this morning. I can’t rule out a stray, slow moving shower or storm today. The risk is only around 10 percent. You have a good chance of staying dry today and tonight. The humidity level is moderate. The data is suggesting a mostly cloudy sky through early afternoon then more sunshine late day. A slightly cooler air mass came in this morning behind the system from yesterday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 80s for most of us. It will be a little cooler along the lake shore. Friday night plans look good with a partly cloudy evening. Clouds will be on the increase overnight.