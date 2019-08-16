From the pan to the palate: Mallorca dishes delicious paella, and shrimp with garlic sauce

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cooks has a summer feast that’s easy to make, and will easily please.
Recipe for Paella Valenciana
Sautee in olive oil: red pepper, green peppers, onions, garlic, saffron and white pepper
¼ cup of onion, red pepper, green pepper and garlic
This makes the base for the Paella
Coat pan with this mixture
Add 10 shrimps
4 scallops
3 oz. of pre-prepared chicken breast
Top with 3 cups of saffron rice
Then add on top of rice
1 oz. of Spanish chorizo (Make sure it is not Mexican chorizo, it will dissolve into the rice)
5 clams
5 mussels
½ Lobster
Top with 1 cup of prepared fish stock
Cook on the stove top until boiling
Then add another ¼ cup of fish stock and put in the oven of 350 for 20 minutes
Garnish with green peas and Spanish Red peppers
Recipe for Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
½ pound Shrimp (use the size you like)
1 whole glove of garlic, crushed
¼ glove garlic, cut
3 tablespoons white wine
Hot sauce to taste
2 tablespoons butter
Salt
Saffron
Chopped Parsley
Sautee cut garlic and saffron in olive oil, add crushed garlic after it cooks. Add shrimp to the hot oil and garlic. Sautee until shrimp is almost pink
Add butter, white wine and hot sauce to taste
Wait until sauce thickens around the shrimp and serve garnish with chopped parsley
