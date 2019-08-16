From the pan to the palate: Mallorca dishes delicious paella, and shrimp with garlic sauce

From the pan to the palate: Mallorca dishes out delicious paella, and shrimp with garlic sauce
By Jen Picciano | August 16, 2019 at 1:47 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 1:56 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cooks has a summer feast that’s easy to make, and will easily please.

Recipe for Paella Valenciana

Sautee in olive oil: red pepper, green peppers, onions, garlic, saffron and white pepper

¼ cup of onion, red pepper, green pepper and garlic

This makes the base for the Paella

Coat pan with this mixture

Add 10 shrimps

4 scallops

3 oz. of pre-prepared chicken breast

Top with 3 cups of saffron rice

Then add on top of rice

1 oz. of Spanish chorizo (Make sure it is not Mexican chorizo, it will dissolve into the rice)

5 clams

5 mussels

½ Lobster

Top with 1 cup of prepared fish stock

Cook on the stove top until boiling

Then add another ¼ cup of fish stock and put in the oven of 350 for 20 minutes

Garnish with green peas and Spanish Red peppers

Recipe for Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

½ pound Shrimp (use the size you like)

1 whole glove of garlic, crushed

¼ glove garlic, cut

3 tablespoons white wine

Hot sauce to taste

2 tablespoons butter

Salt

Saffron

Chopped Parsley

Sautee cut garlic and saffron in olive oil, add crushed garlic after it cooks. Add shrimp to the hot oil and garlic. Sautee until shrimp is almost pink

Add butter, white wine and hot sauce to taste

Wait until sauce thickens around the shrimp and serve garnish with chopped parsley

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.