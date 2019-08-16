Parma City Schools invests over $40,000 for security barricades at all 15 schools

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City Schools has spent tens of thousands of dollars to boost security at all 15 of its schools.
In a school climate where mass shootings have become the norm, Superintendent Charlie Smialek wants to ensure the district is doing everything it can to keep students safe.
“We’re always looking at ways to enhance the safety features of our school,” Smialek said.
This time the enhancement comes at a cost of $43,000, which is not a lot of money for more defense in virtually every classroom.
“The unique piece of this is how easy this is. It’s really a fool-proof method of securing a door,” Smialek said.
Nearly 1,000 tools, called Night Locks, will be installed on every single door within the district, allowing students and teachers to barricade themselves inside of the classroom in the event of a dangerous situation.
“So the teacher will have these tools in their classroom and they’ll grab it from wherever they’ve decided to store it. They’ll bend down here, it’s a real quick slide in there with protection of 2,000 pounds from the outside, 1,600 pounds from the inside,” concluded Superintendent Smialek.
You can expect all Night Locks to be installed by the beginning of the school year.
