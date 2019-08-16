Perry High School students face $170 fine if caught vaping in school (Should they? POLL)

PERRY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Perry High School will start the school year with an expensive warning: a $170 fine for vaping in class.
Perry High School principal Todd Porcello says this is part of fighting against what he calls “the battle against vaping” and its effects.
“The unknown about vapes and what we’re going to find out 20-30 years from now...the long lasting potentially dangerous impact," he said. “We want to help reduce it if we can.”
A rule against smoking in class in partnership with the Perry Village Police Department has been in the school’s guidelines for nearly 10 years. But it was updated to tackle the problem of e-cigarettes.
The $170 fine seems expensive, but there is still a few options if a student gets caught. They could pay the fine, sign up classes that teach the dangers of vaping, or go to court and contest it.
“I think the purpose of any type of rules that are in place aren’t to punish people, it’s help them prevent it," Porcello said. "If that’s the angle to keep one or two people from trying it out that ther’es a potential consequence that involves money, then you’ve fought the battle against vaping”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration now considers the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products by minors an epidemic.
Porcello is hoping the school does not have to use the policy against its students this school year.
“Four days in we’re so far so good, we haven’t caught anybody," he said. "But the goal once again is to reduce it and to keep it off of our campus and help students make the good decisions.”
