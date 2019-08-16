Police investigating after man stabbed to death at Elyria gas station

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead and police are investigating after a bloody scene played out at an Elyria gas station early Friday morning.
Just after midnight, police responded to a report of a male bleeding profusely at a gas station in the 200 block of Lake Avenue.
Officers arrived to find a 27-year-old black male suffering what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to his chest.
The victim was transported via Life Care to the emergency room at University Hospital Elyria Campus on East River Road for treatment.
He died a short time later.
During the initial investigation, detectives learned that a vehicle was seen leaving the scene.
That vehicle was recovered at a gas station on Memphis Avenue in Cleveland a short time later.
Police said the vehicle was transported back to Elyria and was processed by evidence technicians.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Police said the identity of the victim will not be released until notification has been made to his family.
An autopsy is scheduled to officially determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Elyria Police Department at 440-323-3302.
