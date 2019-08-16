Questions swirl around e-scooters coming to Cleveland suburbs

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - E-scooters are heading back to the area, and not just Cleveland, but the suburbs, too.
Several Cuyahoga County suburbs could see scooters within the next two months, according to city and county officials.
"Safety is the issue, so if they need to have law where it's required to wear a helmet, I think that's beneficial," said David Nobles in University Heights.
That's one suburb where e-scooters are being considered, along with Lakewood and Cleveland Heights.
As it considers whether to implement e-scooters and how, Lakewood is conducting a survey among its residents, focusing on bringing both bikes and scooters to the city.
You can find that survey here.
