Street bike riders converge at Cleveland’s Muni Lot to bend gravity and dance with the pavement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The XDL Street Bike Freestyle Championship is set to take place this weekend from the Muni Lot in downtown Cleveland.
The group is hosting a ‘free ride fest’ from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
According to the XDL Facebook page there will be a variety of competitions including Pro Freestyle, V-Twin, Middleweight (200cc to 400cc).
Tickets are $5 for children 12-17 years old, and $10 for adults, see the full schedule of events.
The city of Cleveland is allowing the bikers to have a safe space to show off there skills.
According to the City of Cleveland, XDL Freeride Fest is an event for local and visiting bike riders who want a safe and legal space to practice.
The city has also set up an initiative with USA BMX STEM to give youth the opportunity to build and design a model BMX track.
Ironically enough the event comes just days after dirt bikers attacked a 72-year-old man who struck and dragged a dirt bike rider on Aug. 13.
