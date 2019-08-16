Sunny Side Up: Weight loss apps now targeting children?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Julian and Jamie Sullivan, who is filling in for Neeha today, will be discussing Weight Watchers’ (now known as WW) decision to target children with a new weight loss app.
On Wednesday, WW announced the official launch of Kurbo by WW, a program designed specifically to help kids and teens ages 8-17 “reach a healthier weight.”
The “science-backed” tool utilizes a free mobile app to provide kids and teens with track their meals and physical activity, but some critics are saying it breeds food obsession in preteens.
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.