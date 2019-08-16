US Marshals capture Akron man 48 hours after 18-year-old murdered in the street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals hauled in a murder suspect on Friday afternoon who is accused of shooting a young man in the head on Aug. 14.
According to marshals, Jeremiah Alexander, 20, was ripped out of an Akron residence -- located in the 1300 block of Victory Lane -- and taken to jail.
Alexander allegedly shot and killed Tion Johan Anthony, 18, near the intersection of Dahlgren Drive and Rosemary Boulevard on Wednesday.
Anthony was pronounced dead on scene.
“We applaud the men and women of the Akron Police Department and the (Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force), who worked together to ensure this violent fugitive was off the streets of Akron. Their response resulted in an arrest within 48 hours of this senseless crime,” Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Fitzgibbon said in a prepared statement.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.