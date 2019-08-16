Waiting in the dark for a scheduled ride is not sitting well with a blind woman using the RTA in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “My window was supposed to start at 8-8:30 for a return trip home. It was well after 10:30 when we got a ride home.”
And, Theresa McKenney says she and her granddaughter were recently left to fend for themselves in the dark at Wade Oval after their scheduled bus didn’t show.
“The park was closed. Nobody was there, just myself and my 7-year-old granddaughter,” she said.
McKenney, afraid and stranded, called 911 for help.
“My granddaughter started getting nervous. I was getting nervous because we’re both females out in the dark, and I’m blind,” she said.
She says the 911 police dispatcher connected her to RTA Police.
“RTA police was very rude. He told me: ‘Well, what do you want me to do? We don’t give rides home. We arrest people. We fight crime like Cleveland Police.’ ”
19 News spoke with an RTA manager and was told they are in the process of training and hiring new people to improve their services.
Joel Freilich is the acting general manager of the Regional Transit Authority.
“In Para Transit we have some significant challenges that we’re working on,” he said.
Freilich admits that the agency should be doing a better job of serving the needs of Para Transit customers. He says RTA is buying new technology and should be ready by the end of October.
“With this new technology, called Driver Mate” the system will respond so that when one driver is proceeding too late to pick up a customer, the system can reassign that customer to a more nearby vehicle.," he said.
Not every RTA Para Transit rider is dissatisfied. Frank, who would only provide his first name, seems relatively happy with the service he gets.
“I’ve had a good experience Para Transit. They’re usually within their time limit. They’re courteous. I never had a problem with a driver. They’re always helpful if you need anything. So, I’m good with them,” he said.
