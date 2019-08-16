9-year-old Canton girl bitten by shark at Florida beach infamous for being in world’s capital for shark bites

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WOIO) - What was supposed to be a fun day at a Florida beach turned into a scary situation for a 9-year-old girl from Canton.
Volusia County Beach Safety officials said the girl named Margaret “Maggie” Crum was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach just before 11 a.m. on Friday.
According to The Daytona Beach-News Journal, Crum is a resident of Canton.
The report said the shark bit her right leg while she was wading in knee-deep water near 27th Avenue.
Officials said the single bite caused a non-life threatening laceration.
Crum was treated at the beach by Volusia County Ocean Rescue Crews and was not transported to the hospital by EMS, according to the report.
Florida’s News 6 reported that Crum received 12 stitches, and her mother brought her to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
This attack makes Crum the 10th shark bite victim in Volusia County in 2019, according to News 6.
News 6 said New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is the world capital for shark bites.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.