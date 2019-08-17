Boone, Gardner, Yanks hammer umps in 6-5 win over Indians

Indians: If RHP Carlos Carrasco returns to the club this season, it will be as a reliever. Carrasco threw 25 pitches of batting practice at Class A Lake County on Friday — it was his first time facing hitters since being diagnosed in June with a treatable form of leukemia. Carrasco could throw an inning Monday in a rehab appearance for Double-A Akron. A top starter in recent years, he hasn't pitched in the majors since May 30 and there's not much time to build up his strength to rejoin the rotation. But boosting the bullpen "is something he can latch onto and be a part of our team and really help us," manager Terry Francona said.