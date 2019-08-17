Cleveland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, police want help identifying suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mail carrier was delivering mail in the 6600 block of Fir Avenue when he walked past a male, moments later the man put a gun in his back and said, “Don’t turn around or I’ll shoot you. Give me your wallet”.
Now police are asking for help identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery.
On Aug. 4 the mail carrier was delivering mail when he were robbed.
The suspect took off after taking the mail carrier’s wallet, including a credit card that was then used at Foot Locker and Rite Aid.
Law enforcement have released several photos of the suspect and are asking the public to contact Detective Janet Murphy at email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or (216) 623-5218 if they can identify the male.
