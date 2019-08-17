Cleveland Police investigating bus stop beating after video of the attack is posted to Facebook

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they are investigating after a video of an awful attack at a Cleveland bus stop was posted on social media.
The person who recorded the video appears to be cheering on the group of teens.
We’re not identifying him, because police said no one in this case has been charged with a crime at this point.
Tracy Gray said she witnessed the teens gang up on the guy off Harvard Avenue near East 131st Street.
“Yeah, they should get in trouble,” she said. “They should learn a lesson.”
The suspects appear to pull down the man’s pants and drag him out onto the sidewalk.
You can see them dump a trashcan on him, then the beating continues.
Gray said when people helped the victim up, she recognized him as a man who frequently panhandles in the area.
“Yeah, he was okay,” she said.
Police said there’s an open investigation into what happened. But, officers weren’t called to respond the night this happened.
Police said officers saw the video posted to social media after the fact.
Gray said the teenagers had been causing trouble in the area the last few days.
She just hopes no one else gets attacked like this.
