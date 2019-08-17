Don’t let someone scam you, know what to look for

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sadly, seniors are often the victims of scams.
Deputy Steven Ross with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department has put together a list of scams he regularly comes in contact with.
Chief Deputy Frank Leonbruno published the list on the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and is encouraging all residents to be cautious when giving out personal information, or dealing with strangers.
Law enforcement encourages all families to go over scams with elderly parents who are most often the victims of these crimes.
Below are eight common scams.
Computer Repair Scam
- Someone reports your computer has a virus. You either have to allow them to access your computer remotely or you have to download a free program to fix it.
Distraction Scam
- One scammer distracts the victim while the other scammer steals the victim’s belongings.
Sweepstakes Scam
- You’ve won a contest, all you have to do to claim your prize is pay taxes or fees.
Arrest Scam
- Someone claiming to be the police, a lawyer or IRS agent claims they can arrest you, and you can avoid it by sending money.
Grandparent Scam
- A senior gets a call claiming your grandchild was robbed, injured or arrested and needs money immediately.
Home Improvement Scam
- Someone wants to work on your home, but needs to be paid before the job starts. Once you pay the job is never done.
Funeral Scam
- Someone sells a fake burial plot and puts their name on the check rather than the business’s name.
Insurance Scam
- Someone poses as an insurance representative to capture personal information. They bill the insurance and and pocket the money.
Remember to always report fraud if you believe you might have been scammed.
