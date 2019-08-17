Fatally shot woman found laying in the middle of the road, Maple Heights police investigating

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is dead and police are searching for a killer after an early-morning incident at a bar in Maple Heights turned deadly.
Police responded to a report of a female laying in the middle of Libby Road, near the Paine Avenue intersection, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Sheree Kirby. She was transported from the scene to the emergency room at MetroHealth Hospital, where she died of her injuries.
According to police, the shooting was linked to an earlier disturbance that occurred in the parking lot of the Tonight 2 Lounge.
Witnesses saw a small, white, four-door Kia or Hunyadi with a broken out rear window speeding away from the scene.
The license plate of the vehicle is unknown.
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or via email.
Information can be supplied to Crime Stoppers using the contact information listed below.
