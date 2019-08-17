Firefighter injured battling garage fire in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter and a resident were both injured Saturday after a fire broke out in a North Olmsted garage.
The fire occurred in a free-standing garage at a home on Clague Road around 1 p.m. and the flames spread quickly.
According to the North Olmsted Fire Department, the blaze spread to a neighboring garage and destroyed a car and three motorcycles in the driveway.
The resident’s home did not catch fire, but sustained serious heat damage.
Both the firefighter and the resident were transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.
