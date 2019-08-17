High speed police chase ends in drug overdoses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A nearly 40-mile police chase ended in multiple overdoses.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 19 News that troopers tried to make a traffic stop in Erie County near mile marker 127.
A car with at least three passengers refused to stop. The chase didn’t end until mile marker 162 near Middleburgh Heights where troopers laid out stop sticks.
Troopers quickly realized the driver was on some heavy drugs. On the dash camera video you can hear multiple conversations.
A trooper asked, “Did he swallow drugs? What do you mean, you don’t know. You were in the car. Were there drugs in the car?”
Shortly after, a trooper is heard saying, “Send a squad for the driver he’s convulsing. Unknown amount of meth.” When police asked the driver, “How much did you swallow?” He told them an ounce.
The trooper said, “He swallowed over an ounce of methamphetamine. They may need a life flight.” Another trooper then said, “A female passenger swallowed and consumed about a gram of heroin.”
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver was taken to metro hospital by life flight. The female passenger was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
