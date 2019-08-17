1987 homicide in Cuyahoga Falls remains a mystery, new DNA tests could create profile to find killer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and The Porchlight Project announced a new initiative to solve the 1987 murder of 17-year-old Barbara Blatnik.
Blatnick’s nude body was discovered along O’Neil Road, a narrow access road that leads into Blossom Music Center off Steels Corners on December 20, 1987, around 10 a.m.
The Garfield Heights native was last seen alive the night before.
Blatnick was dropped off by a friend at the corner of Warner Road and Grand Division in Garfield Heights, around midnight.
The DNA tests will be used to create a profile in an attempt to identify the killer.
At the time of her murder, Blatnick’s sister, Donna Zanath, was preparing for her wedding.
Blatnick would have been her maid of honor. Zanath described her sister, Barbie, as a beautiful young woman and a bit of a free spirit. “She loved music,” said Zanath.
The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department asked the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct additional tests on DNA found under Barbie’s fingernails to generate a more complete genetic profile for their suspect.
According to Chief Jack Davis, “As a department we have continuously looked at ways to bring justice to Barbara Blatnik and her family. Hopefully this partnership with The Porchlight Project will bring us one step closer to accomplishing that goal.”
The Porchlight Project, a local nonprofit dedicated to funding new investigations of cold cases in Northern Ohio, will pay for the independent tests and for the forensic genealogy team.
This is the very first case that The Porchlight Project has assisted with. “I’m very familiar with the Barbara Blatnik case,” said Porchlight Project president, James Renner.
“It’s one of Ohio’s most frustrating unsolved mysteries. I’m pleased our organization can help. We think we have a real shot at finally finding Barbie’s killer, and soon.
”If you have information about the murder of Barbara Blatnik, please contact Detectives Dirker or Hursh, at the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department Detective Bureau, 330-971-8334.
