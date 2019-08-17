1987 homicide in Cuyahoga Falls remains a mystery, new DNA tests could create profile to find killer

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and The Porchlight Project announce a new initiative to solve the 1987 murder of Barbara Blatnik. On December 20, 1987, around 10 a.m., the nude body of 17-year-old Barbara Blatnik was discovered alongside O'Neil Road, a narrow access road that leads into Blossom Music Center off Steels Corners. Barbara, or "Barbie," as her friends called her, was from Garfield Heights and was last seen alive the night before. She was dropped off by a friend at the corner of Warner Road and Grand Division in Garfield Heights, around midnight. Her injuries were consistent with being strangled.