Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled weather continues through early next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Through sunset, we're going to continue to see storms fire up this afternoon. So far, all of them have been below severe limits. The storm prediction center is considering issued a Severe T'storm watch for the area just to our east in PA - so we'll be especially watching for stronger storms to develop in our eastern counties through tonight.
Can't rule out a few storms developing overnight into early Sunday. Once we lose the daytime heating component though, most of the storms should stay below severe limits.
Much of the same on tap for Sunday. Once we start heating up in the afternoon, expect scattered storms to pop up. Only difference is that heading into tomorrow evening, we hold onto some of that storm energy, even after sunset, which means we could see storms develop overnight into early Monday morning as a cold front moves through.
Afternoon pop-up storms will continue through both Monday and Tuesday. The atmosphere is going to be pretty juicy, with high dew points and temperatures soaring to near 90°, favoring the chance for a strong pop-up storm or two to develop. We'll have to watch for strong downbursts winds with those storms.
This trend continues through Wednesday - with a little more coverage of scattered storms that afternoon.
The trend flips by Thursday of next week, cooler and drier air moves in. Expect highs in the low 70s Thursday, slowly climbing into the upper 70s heading into next weekend.
