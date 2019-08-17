Plane carrying 153 passengers lands safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport after smoke fills cockpit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All souls aboard a JetBlue flight are saved after the plane had to make an emergency landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport when smoke filled the cockpit.
Sometime after takeoff, officials said the plane’s cockpit was filled with smoke with 153 passengers aboard.
The cause of the smoke is not yet known.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport spokesperson Michele Dynia said the plane landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport around 4 p.m.
Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting crews were reportedly called to the scene.
Dynia said there are no reported injuries.
The destination of the JetBlue flight is unknown at this time.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.