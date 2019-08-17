Sold out Cleveland Ice Cream Crawl is first of its kind

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “This is an event as an ice cream lover in Cleveland that you do not want to miss.”
Sonya Pryor-Jones couldn’t believe this hasn’t been done before – a Cleveland based Ice Cream Crawl.
“It’s been a really overwhelming positive response from the ice cream community in Cleveland,” Pryor-Jones said.
The crawl will feature 10 of Cleveland’s premium ice cream destinations.
Angela Brooks, owner of Mootown Creamery on Bagley Road in Berea said, “I’m just really excited that we are featuring so many artisan ice cream shops. Cleveland just has so many throughout the city that you don’t get to hear about, this crawl will feature those shops.”
Organizers are calling the adventure “consumption for a cause.”
The event, held on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. will support Fab House Cleveland, a neighborhood based technology program and Textures, an international health and beauty academy.
“We see this as a way to to celebrate small business and get out and have some fun in the summer,” Pryor-Jones said.
If you didn’t get a ticket this year, mark your calendar, Pryor-Jones said she plans to do it again next year.
“It’s the first annual Ice Cream Crawl, we plan to do it again,” Pryor-Jones told 19 News.
Of course, nothing can stop you from taking your own tour of Cleveland’s great ice cream shops.
Participating ice cream locations include:
- Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream, 1867 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
- Daisy’s Ice Cream, 5614 Fleet Ave. Cleveland, OH 44105
- Weber’s Premium Custard & Ice Cream, 20230 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126
- Sweet Moses, 6800 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102
- Honey Nut Ice Cream, 4674 State Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109
- Sandy’s Frozen Whip, 17635 Lakeshore Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44119
- Tremont Scoops, 4670, 2362 Professor Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.