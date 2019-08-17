Surveillance video shows burglar in Ohio fall, then fall again, oh, then fall again (video)

By Michael Dakota | August 16, 2019 at 9:34 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 9:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bumbling burglar in Columbus is getting his 15 minutes of fame after what appeared to be a painful night robbing a Dollar General store at 4245 MacsWay Ave.

The Columbus Police released the video of the “Bobcat Burglar” on social media hoping someone will be able to identify the bandit.

The burglar, unsuccessfully, tried to shatter the front glass door.

The concrete block he was using broke apart.

He found his way into the store but didn’t seem to have much luck collecting merchandise — falling time and time again.

The thief made off with alcohol, food, cigarettes and electronics.

“We can’t make this stuff up,” the Columbus police wrote in a social media post. “While crime isn’t funny, this Bobcat burglar handed us these bloopers on a silver platter.”

The thief was wearing a grey Ohio University hoodie with bold letters down the front and back.

BOBCAT BURGLAR BLOOPERS - TURN UP THE VOLUME: On July 31, 2019 at 11:59pm this burglar wearing an Ohio University...

Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

If you have any information on who the Bobcat Burglar please contact Det. Benham at 614-645- 2084 or tbenham@columbuspolice.org.

