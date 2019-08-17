Surveillance video shows burglar in Ohio fall, then fall again, oh, then fall again (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bumbling burglar in Columbus is getting his 15 minutes of fame after what appeared to be a painful night robbing a Dollar General store at 4245 MacsWay Ave.
The Columbus Police released the video of the “Bobcat Burglar” on social media hoping someone will be able to identify the bandit.
The burglar, unsuccessfully, tried to shatter the front glass door.
The concrete block he was using broke apart.
He found his way into the store but didn’t seem to have much luck collecting merchandise — falling time and time again.
The thief made off with alcohol, food, cigarettes and electronics.
“We can’t make this stuff up,” the Columbus police wrote in a social media post. “While crime isn’t funny, this Bobcat burglar handed us these bloopers on a silver platter.”
The thief was wearing a grey Ohio University hoodie with bold letters down the front and back.
If you have any information on who the Bobcat Burglar please contact Det. Benham at 614-645- 2084 or tbenham@columbuspolice.org.
