Tallmadge police are asking for help identifying female who is suspect in Goodwill purse thefts

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) -The Tallmadge Police Department are using social media to try to identify a female they believe is a suspect in thefts at the Midway Mall Goodwill store.
The Tallmadge police posted four images of a woman they call a suspect in the wallet and purse thefts that happened on Aug. 4, 10 and 15.
The police have asked social media users now to identify anyone in the comment section on their Facebook page but to contact the Tallmadge Detective Bureau directly at (330) 633-4231.
