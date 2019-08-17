Tallmadge police are asking for help identifying female who is suspect in Goodwill purse thefts

Suspect in Goodwill theft
By Michael Dakota | August 17, 2019 at 1:11 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 1:12 AM

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) -The Tallmadge Police Department are using social media to try to identify a female they believe is a suspect in thefts at the Midway Mall Goodwill store.

The Tallmadge Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying the female in these photos. On August 4th, 10th, & 15th, the suspect stole three purses/wallets from three different victims at Goodwill in Midway Plaza and left in an unknown direction.
The Tallmadge police posted four images of a woman they call a suspect in the wallet and purse thefts that happened on Aug. 4, 10 and 15.

Posted by Tallmadge Police Department on Friday, August 16, 2019

The police have asked social media users now to identify anyone in the comment section on their Facebook page but to contact the Tallmadge Detective Bureau directly at (330) 633-4231.

