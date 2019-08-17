Vandals destroy playground equipment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) -It was sometime overnight on Wednesday or Thursday that vandals smashed holes in 4 slides and destroyed the plastic borders around the Sunnyside Park playground in Lorain.
If the city decides to replace the equipment it could cost close to $30,000.
“I am very upset,” said Sherry McQuistion, who was in the park on Friday, “Who would do such a thing to the children, a park like this is for the kids.”
Lorain councilman Mitch Fallis who is the chair of the Parks and Recreation committee was disappointed to see the damage.
“We just don’t really have the extra money to do that, it’s an unnecessary expense for the city,” Fallis said.
City officials have decided to put a levy on the May 2020 ballot to raise revenue to make sure the city parks do not fall into disrepair.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $36.00 dollars per year.
“I think that’s a very affordable way to bring up the quality of our parks so the big kids and the little kids can enjoy our parks and have a good time,” Fallis said.
That may help with the problem in the long term for the city, but right now there are plenty of little kids who are hoping the city can find the money to repair Sunnyside Park.
