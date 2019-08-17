4-year-old Garfield Heights boy struck and killed by car in Portage County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The life of a 4-year-old Garfield Heights boy was taken too soon after he entered the roadway and was fatally hit by a car in Deerfield Township.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Ravenna Post troopers are investigating the crash that occurred on US-224, just east of Deerfield Circle, just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Troopers said the boy’s 26-year-old mother from Garfield Heights parked her car on the side of US-224 and was outside the car with her son.
According to the Highway Patrol, the boy entered the roadway and was struck by a passing 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The boy was transported to University Hospitals in Ravenna where he died, according to the Highway Patrol.
The name of the boy has not yet been released.
Troopers said the 71-year-old driver of the Trailblazer from Columbiana remained on scene during the investigation.
According to the Highway Patrol, he was not injured from the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor.
The Deerfield Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office reportedly assisted at the crash site.
