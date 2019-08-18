Severe storms leave thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reports over 35,000 Northeast Ohio customers were without power as storms sweep through the area.
Here the county-by-county breakdown of outages according to the FirstEnergy 24/7 Power Center as of 7:05 p.m. on Sunday:
Ashtabula: 6,249
Cuyahoga: 517
Geauga: 703
Lake: 813
Mahoning: 1,871
Portage: 4,428
Stark: 1,965
Summit: 19,721
Trumbull: 159
For some of the affected areas, FirstEnergy does not expect power to be restored to the majority of customers until about 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
Powerful winds roaring through Lake and Ashtabula counties knocked down trees and power lines on Sunday morning.
