Severe storms leave thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power in Northeast Ohio

Severe storms leave thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power in Northeast Ohio
By Rachel Vadaj | August 18, 2019 at 7:14 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 7:14 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reports over 35,000 Northeast Ohio customers were without power as storms sweep through the area.

Here the county-by-county breakdown of outages according to the FirstEnergy 24/7 Power Center as of 7:05 p.m. on Sunday:

Ashtabula: 6,249

Cuyahoga: 517

Geauga: 703

Lake: 813

Mahoning: 1,871

Portage: 4,428

Stark: 1,965

Summit: 19,721

Trumbull: 159

For some of the affected areas, FirstEnergy does not expect power to be restored to the majority of customers until about 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER ALERT ]

Powerful winds roaring through Lake and Ashtabula counties knocked down trees and power lines on Sunday morning.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.