Stipe wins back belt, TKO’s Cormier

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stipe Miocic badly wanted a rematch against Daniel Cormier. He made it count. The now two-time heavyweight champion scored a fourth round TKO of Cormier to reclaim the belt he lost last July 7th.
As the fight hit the later rounds, Miocic found something and began connecting hard left handed shots into the ribs of Cormier. The body-blows eventually forced the champion to drop his gloves to guard against the strikes. That’s when Miocic started to connect with a series of blows to the head that left “DC” slumped against the cage.
The fight was called and Miocic had won back his belt, he celebrated by dancing a jig in the ring.
Miocic is considered by many the greatest heavyweight champion in UFC history and the victory over Cormier only added to his legend.
