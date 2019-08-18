Trees, power lines down after powerful winds roar through Lake, Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Trees and power lines are down and a big mess of limbs and leaves are left to clean up after power winds tore through multiple communities in Northeast Ohio early Sunday morning.
A portion of East Main Street/State Route 84 remains closed in Madison Village.
19 News Meteorologists report radar showing 60 to 85 mph winds whipping through the community around 7:00 Sunday morning.
“It started like roar and came through when I looked out the window, the wind was horizontal with the rain," said Mike Evangelista.
He said it sounded like a tornado came through his street.
“The big tree next to my neighbor came down and took out their porch and part of their roof. It was amazing in such a short period of time," he said.
Neighbors spent Sunday morning picking up leaves, branches, and tearing down hanging Maple Tree limbs.
Power lines were pulled off homes and scattered in the roadway and some power poles were even snapped in half. Neighbors said they expected to get power back on something on Monday.
Down the street there is a senior community where many require oxygen. Cody Dent saw the storm damage and when to pick up his grandma who electric and air conditioning.
“So I had to come over and help her. Taking her back to my house," Dent said. He added, “the humidity’s real bad and she needs to breathe.”
Police said they haven’t had any reports of injuries in the area.
