Youngstown Police arrest 20-year-old man who allegedly threatened Jewish community

“Today’s arrest is reminder of the continued rise of white nationalism and violent extremism that we are seeing nation wide. The man whom authorities arrested today appears to have attended the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, where he announced to the world that he was a white nationalist who wanted, ‘a homeland for white people.’ Just as we have in every moment since that Charlottesville rally, we will remain galvanized and energized in stopping white supremacists from spreading hate. We remain steadfast in our commitment to work side by side with law enforcement and community partners to continue to stop potential attacks and threats.”