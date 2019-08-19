Border Patrol arrests undocumented immigrant in Ohio who was previously ordered to be removed from the US twice

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A citizen of Mexico who was previously ordered to be removed from the United States on two separate occasions has been arrested in northern Ohio.
According to the U.S. Border Patrol, agents made contact with Jose Arias-Garcia on July 24 who was in the custody of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office following an arrest in Toledo.
Arias-Garcia admitted to U.S. Border Patrol investigators on Aug. 12 that he was in the country illegally and did not have the appropriate documents allowing him to stay.
A criminal record check showed that Arias-Garcia was originally ordered to be removed from the U.S. in July 2012. That order was reinstated and was removed again in August 2014.
Arias-Garcia has prior convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol, family violence, and battery, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
“This arrest resulted from information sharing between our law enforcement partners in the area,” said Patrol Agent in Charge Matthew Grupe. “Because of this, we are able to remove a recidivist criminal from the community.”
Arias-Garcia was turned over to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending a reinstatement of the prior order for removal.
