Carlos Carrasco to make 1st rehab appearance Monday in Akron following leukemia diagnosis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since May, Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco will return to the mound to pitch in a rehab appearance on Monday.
Carrasco last pitched competitively on May 30, but is slated to pitch for the Akron Rubber Ducks at 7:05 p.m.
The Indians initially announced in June that Carrasco was “stepping away from baseball” to address an undisclosed blood condition.
It was later revealed that the starting pitcher was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a treatable form of leukemia.
Cleveland’s Double-A affiliate is also planning to use Carrasco to some extent during a game on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Bradley Zimmer will also make a rehab appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The outfielder is recovering from a shoulder injury.
