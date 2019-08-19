Cleveland Heights man has car stolen with father’s ashes inside

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights man was pumping gas when he says two men jumped into his car and took off in it. His father’s ashes and his grandfather’s service medals were inside at the time.
Lothario Marchmon told 19 News he regularly stops at the Sunoco Gas Station at the corner of Lee Road and Superior Avenue. He says he stopped for gas around 1 a.m. on Saturday, leaving his keys inside the car, as he went inside to pay. On the way in, a man held the door open.
"I said let me go and turn my car off, so I turned around, when I went out, they drove off in my vehicle," said Marchmon.
He said he had a number of high-priced items inside, including a phone, iPad, and computer, but he's much more worried about what else was in the vehicle.
“What it was and it was very sentimental stuff, my father's ashes were in there, my grandfather‘s war medallions were there, and he recently passed away.“
On Monday, Marchmon told 19 News police in Euclid had recovered his car.
He still did not know if his valuables or his father’s urn were recovered.
