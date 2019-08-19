Driver pleads guilty to drinking and driving and crashing into a Bratenahl police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who rear-ended a Bratenahl police officer this past May pleaded guilty Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court.
Natisha Carter, 27, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Carter crashed into Officer Timothy O’Haire on I-90 around 4 a.m. on May 4.
Officer O’Haire was not seriously injured.
Carter will be sentenced on Sept. 9.
“You’re killing people. You’re injuring people, These policemen and firemen, and paramedics and tow drivers, they have families. We want them to go home to their families,” said Chris Haire, owner of North Coast Emergency Services.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.