19 First Alert Weather Day: Threat of severe storms returns on Tuesday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front will remain west to east over the region for the next several days. A series of weak disturbances or mid level troughs will move along the front. This will bring us on-again, off-again chances for rain from Tuesday through Wednesday.
The front will move southeast through our area on Wednesday night. A cooler, drier, less humid weather pattern will follow for the end of the week. High pressure will build over the region through the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Today has certainly been a lot less active than recent days. We are expecting dry and quiet conditions through the overnight hours. Skies will be partly cloudy.
It will also be very warm and humid. Temperatures will be in the 70s all night.
19 First Alert Weather Day – Tuesday:
We issue 19 First Alert Weather Days when we feel like the weather will have a bigger-than-usual impact on your day. Perhaps it will cause you to change or alter your plans? We want to get you ready for that possibility.
So, we’ll consider Tuesday a 19 First Alert Weather Day.
The morning hours will be okay, for the most part. There may be a passing shower out there before lunchtime, but most of the activity will come after 1:00 PM. Numerous thunderstorms will be moving over the area by mid to late afternoon.
Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail. This may impact after school practices and plans, the evening commute, and any other outdoor activities.
The storms will come to an end by 9:00 PM or so.
Remember the stationary front I talked about at the beginning of this write-up?
With that feature still in the area on Wednesday, I can’t rule out a few additional showers and storms. I do not think that there will be as many storms as we’re expecting on Tuesday.
Goodbye (For Now) Humidity:
Once the front departs Wednesday evening, things will be a lot more pleasant around here. We should be mainly dry from Thursday through the end of the weekend.
Humidity levels will be much more tolerable by Wednesday afternoon. It will stay comfortable through the weekend.
Wednesday’s high: 83°
Thursday’s high: 74°
Friday’s high: 77°
Saturday’s high: 77°
Sunday’s high: 80°
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.