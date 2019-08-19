Former Cleveland coach David Blatt diagnosed with MS

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt pats LeBron James on the chest at the end of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. James calculating image wasnt helped when the Cavaliers stunningly fired Blatt on Friday, Jan. 22, despite Blatt leading the team to the NBA Finals last season and an Eastern Conference-best 30-11 record this season. James has played for three coaches during his two stints in Cleveland, (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File) (Source: Michael Perez)
August 19, 2019 at 9:53 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 11:45 AM

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt says he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Blatt says he was diagnosed with condition, which attacks the central nervous system, "a few months ago" and has experienced fatigue, weakness in his legs and balance problems.

In a statement via Greek club Olympiakos, Blatt says he will keep working because "I am a coach and my job is to lead and teach and inspire a lot of people. Not being as agile or active doesn't affect my ability to do those things."

Blatt adds that "while I ask my players and staff to be the best version of themselves, I must ask and even demand from myself to do the same."

