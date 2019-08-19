Former Cuyahoga County judge Lance Mason scheduled in court on Tuesday for allegedly killing ex-wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cuyahoga County judge Lance Mason is expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning on charges connected to his ex-wife’s murder.
Court records show that a pretrial hearing for Mason is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Mason was originally indicted on several charges, which include aggravated murder, murder, two counts of felonious assault, violating a protection order, and grand theft.
Investigators allege that Mason repeatedly stabbed his ex-wife Aisha Fraser, a former teacher at Woodbury Elementary School, on Nov. 17 at her sister-in-law’s home on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights.
The alleged attack happened in the presence of the couple’s children, ages 8 and 11 years old.
While fleeing from the scene, Shaker Heights police said Mason rammed into a cruiser, injuring officer Adam Flynt.
A Stark County judge who was brought into to oversee the trial after Cuyahoga County judges recused themselves initially set bond at $5 million.
19 News will have updates following the conclusion of Tuesday’s scheduled court appearance.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.