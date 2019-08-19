Highway Patrol: man killed in Bath Township car crash was not wearing his seat belt

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Akron Post is investigating a one-car crash that claimed the life of a man on Sunday.
Troopers said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. when the man’s 2014 Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on I-77 north of Ghent Road.
According to the Highway Patrol, the car drove off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
The car overturned and ejected the man from the car, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Summit County Medical Examiner and transported to the Summit County Morgue for an autopsy.
The cause of death is unknown until that autopsy is complete.
The man has not yet been identified.
According to the Highway Patrol, the man was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Highway Patrol said it is not yet known of alcohol or drugs were involved.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.