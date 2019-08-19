Man accused of making social media threats against Youngstown Jewish community makes 1st court appearance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio was asked by 19 News at what point he realized it was time to call in federal authorities. He answered “immediately.”
He was called in on Friday night after a patrol officer was shown a video of James Reardon shooting guns and shouting racial hate.
Inside the home, they found semi-automatic weapons, ammunition, a knife, gas mask and confederate paraphernalia.
Along with the weapons, investigators found camouflage flak jacket.
At the home Reardon shared with his mother, there is also a sort of treehouse, or fort, painted in camouflage.
No one came to the door when 19 News knocked.
“Through the years, mainly high school, he started acting a little stranger with the ideologies of the Nazi movements. White supremacists and all that,” is how neighbor Tim McCoy described Reardon’s evolving views.
He has known Reardon since he was a little boy. He says he was very bright and an Eagle Scout.
Reardon’s threats were specific to a Jewish Community Center on Youngstown’s North side; a place where members are provided day care, social services and other services just like any other J.C.C.
Reardon was interviewed in a National Geographic special on Youtube from Charlottesville.
McCoy was asked if Charlottesville made a difference in Reardon. He answered, yes, adding that he had talked to him about it.
“Yes, I did and I told him you gotta, you can’t associate with people. Go out have your own beliefs, but do not go out there.”
What is unknown at this time is if federal hate crime statutes will be invoked. It is likely they will be. Those crimes carry far more serious charges than the two misdemeanor counts he faced on Monday.
