Man accused of making threat to Jewish center in Ohio makes initial court appearance

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man arrested for allegedly making a threat to a Jewish center in Ohio on Instagram is expected to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
Arraignment for 20-year-old James Reardon Jr., of New Middletown, is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Struthers Municipal Court.
Police and the FBI allege that Reardon posted a video on social media depicting himself as the gunman in a fictional shooting at the Jewish Community Center in Mahoning County.
Law enforcement obtained a search and arrest warrant for Reardon. He was taken into custody at his parents’ home on Friday, Aug. 16.
Reardon is charged with local telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charging.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of Reardon’s court hearing.
