Man pleads guilty in the attempted carjacking and shooting of a Case Western University student

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second suspect charged in the attempted carjacking and shooting of a Case Western University student has pleaded guilty.
Javon Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to several charges; including, aggravated robbery and felonious assault for the Nov. 3, 2018 attack.
The student, whose name has not been released, survived being shot in the stomach during the attempted carjacking in a parking lot on the university’s campus.
The student did have to undergo emergency surgery.
Williams was arrested later that evening hiding in a parking lot near E. 120th and Coltman Road.
Williams will be sentenced on Sept. 4.
The second suspect, Shamar Smiley, was found hiding in a ditch in the area of E. 120th and Coltman Road.
When officers tried to take him into custody, Smiley fired several shots.
Officers returned fire and Smiley was struck. No officers were injured.
Smiley, 19, survived the shooting and has also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
Smiley also pleaded guilty to three other violent crimes between March 2018 and November 2018.
On March 8, 2018, Smiley carjacked a 66-year-old Lakewood man in a restaurant parking lot near W. 117th and Franklin Boulevard.
On Oct. 6, 2018, Smiley escaped from the Community Based Correctional Facility.
On Oct. 8, 2018, Smiley broken into his mom’s Cleveland home and stole healthcare products.
“Smiley’s continuous disregard for the law posed an imminent threat to our community,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “The collaborative work of multiple law enforcement agencies helped bring his crime wave to an end.”
