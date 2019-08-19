Medina woman’s family awaits accused murderer’s trial more than 3 years after her death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly four years after a woman’s death, her heartbroken family is still waiting for her accused killer to go on trial.
19 News told you when the suspect was arrested in 2018, that was two years after Starr Pawliczka died.
Monday, Starr’s mother was finally ready to sit down and do an interview about what happened.
“I miss her so much, you wouldn’t believe,” Crystal Pawliczka said.
In 2016, Pawliczka knew she very well may lose her daughter to heroin addiction.
She says she was relieved when Starr’s coworker offered her a place to stay while she detoxed from the drugs.
“She was there just to get clean and have a place to go where no one could find her,” she said.
Paramedics did find Starr though in April of 2016. She was dead inside Richard Berger’s apartment.
Two years passed though, before Brunswick Police arrested Berger, saying he’s responsible for the 25-year-old’s death.
“I don’t want to cry,” Pawliczka said. “I’ve cried so much for her.”
It’s unclear how exactly Starr died, but her mother is hoping to learn that during Berger’s much-awaited trial.
It’s been delayed several times now, but is set for next month.
“I can’t believe how long it’s taking us to get through court,” she said. “It’s been a year that he’s been in jail.”
Berger’s trial starts Sept. 30.
Starr’s mother did want people to know she was able to donate her daughter’s organs.
She says a 16-year-old received Starr’s liver, and someone else got her kidneys.
