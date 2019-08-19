New QPR suicide training could help you save a life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -There were more suicides in Cuyahoga County in 2018 at 211, than there had been since 1985.
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) is hoping a 90 minute training session will help you spot the signs.
The program called QPR stands for “question, persuade, refer.”
In the month of September, which is National Suicide Prevention month, experts from several mental and medical backgrounds will be going to schools, busineschurches or any organization who wants the QPR training.
“Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) teaches three simple steps that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide,” according to Beth Zietlow-DeJesus, with ADAMHS of Cuyahoga County. "Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.
The training will help people spot the signs and then what to do:
- Question- Ask a person directly if they are thinking about suicide.
- Persuade- Persuade a person to stay alive until you can get help for or with them.
- Refer- Connect the person with resources and refer them to help.
To schedule a training session, email Training Officer Carmen Gandarilla at gandarilla@adamhscc.org.
“If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please reach out for help,” Zietlow-DeJesus said. “The ADAMHS Board funds the local 24-hour crisis hotline for suicide prevention, mental health crisis and/or addiction crisis referral.”
The number to call is: 216-623-6888, operated by FrontLine Service.
You can also text “4hope” to 741741 to reach a crisis counselor 24-hours per day, 7 days per week.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
