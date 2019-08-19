New QPR suicide training could help you save a life

“Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) teaches three simple steps that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide,” according to Beth Zietlow-DeJesus, with ADAMHS of Cuyahoga County. "Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.