Online seller robbed at gun point in Garfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was attempting to sell a phone was met at gun point when he arrived at an arranged location.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which leads to the capture of fugitive Jamie Wilson.
Wilson is alleged to have robbed the victim at gun point on June 10 near the intersection of E. 126th and Granger.
Wilson, 18, is a black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, and weighs 150 pounds.
If you have any information in reference to Jamie Wilson, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.