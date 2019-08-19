Online seller robbed at gun point in Garfield Heights

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Jamie Wilson. Wilson, 18, is a black male, standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 150 pounds. Wilson’s last known address is near the 5200 block of E. 126th Street in Garfield Heights. Wilson is to be considered armed and dangerous.
By Michael Dakota | August 19, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 11:39 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was attempting to sell a phone was met at gun point when he arrived at an arranged location.

Wilson is alleged to have robbed the victim at gun point on June 10 near the intersection of E. 126th and Granger.

Wilson, 18, is a black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information in reference to Jamie Wilson, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

