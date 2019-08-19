Police arrest suspect accused of robbing an online seller at gun point in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect wanted for the armed robbery of a man selling a phone was arrested Monday.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force had offered a reward for information leading to the capture of Jamie Wilson.
Wilson is alleged to have robbed the victim at gun point on June 10 near the intersection of E. 126th and Granger.
Garfield Heights police said the victim was selling the smart phone through the social media site OfferUp.
Wilson is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.