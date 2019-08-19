Police body camera shows arrest of man accused in fatal shooting inside Cleveland library branch bathroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video released by the Cleveland Division of Police shows the arrest of a man suspected of shooting a 19-year-old to death inside the bathroom of a Cleveland Public Library branch.
Officers said 18-year-old Paul Sender fled the shooting scene on foot and arrested him several days later on July 28 hiding at a home on West 47th Street.
In the video, officers can be seen and heard ordering Sender out of the basement. Sender emerges without incident and is placed in handcuffs.
After Sender is taken into custody, police escort him to a cruiser and place him in the backseat.
Joseph Bosak, 18, is charged with obstruction for allegedly lying to police about Sender’s location at the West 47th Street house. Bosak is not seen in the police body camera video.
Detectives said Sender shot Brandon Cutnoe multiple times on July 23 inside the Cleveland Public Library South Brooklyn Branch on Pearl Road. Cutnoe was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.
A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody in connection to the deadly incident.
Cutnoe’s girlfriend told 19 News that the 19-year-old victim was meeting Sender at the library to sell him marijuana.
Bond was set at $1 million for Sender, who is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.
A pretrial court hearing for Sender is scheduled for Tuesday.
