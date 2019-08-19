Severe thunderstorms in Northeast Ohio leave path of destruction in their wake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday was anything but quiet for multiple counties throughout Northeast Ohio.
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines, poured down golf ball-sized hail, and left thousands without power.
Akron’s storm damage left nearly 20,000 FirstEnergy customers in Summit County without power by 7 p.m.
Tallmadge was one of the many areas hit hard by the storms. Quarter-seize hail pounded the area as the strong winds toppled deck furniture.
Heavy wind and rain snapped trees onto streets in Chippewa Lake.
Large tree branches also fell over residential structures in Parma.
Lake and Ashtabula counties were covered with branches and downed power lines from the storms that blew through on Sunday morning.
