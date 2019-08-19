Sunny Side Up: TSA employee fired after handing a traveler a note that read ‘you ugly’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing the firing of a former TSA worker.
The video from Greater Rochester International Airport shows the worker handing Neal Strassner the note after he passed through a metal detector.
The woman has since been fired.
By Amber Cole | August 14, 2019 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 10:48 AM
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s facial recognition database, which the Washington Post recently reported has offered access to driver’s license photos to the FBI and other federal agencies.
That brings us to the QOTD: Do you support using facial recognition in Ohio?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebookpage, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.