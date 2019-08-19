Thousands of residents without power due to overnight storms in Summit and Portage counties

Thousands of residents without power due to overnight storms in Summit and Portage counties (Source: FirstEnergy)
By Randy Buffington | August 19, 2019 at 4:40 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 4:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 18,000 residents are without power this morning after a fury of storms hit Northeast Ohio.

Portage and Summit counties were hit the hardest by the severe weather.

According to FirstEnergy, crews have been dispatched and are on the way to assist.

Over 6,000 homes, roughly 3 percent of homeowners in Summit county have been affected.

A number of people have reported damage to their homes in the Kent area.

There are reports of multiple houses being hit by falling trees. Police said they heard trees cracking and falling in real time.

Multiple power lines down on Beryl Drive.

