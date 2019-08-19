Vendors speak on Confederate flag controversy at Lorain County Fair

Lorain County, Ohio (WOIO) - For yet another year, Lorain County Fair officials are allowing Confederate flags to be sold during their annual community event.
“I think it’s more historical. I think that it’s part of our heritage,” said Cheri Hall.
Hall works as a vendor selling sunglasses just feet away from where the controversial flags are held on display. She believes that at the end of the day, the flags are just cloth until a person is either insulted or inspired.
Becky Smith shares a similar belief, and she’s drawing attention to southern roots through her company Kinder Rebel.
“There’s so much negativity in the world that we want everyone to be kind and join that revolution of kindness,” said Smith.
Lastly 19 News ran into an African American vendor refusing to sell the flag, but only because it was in the best interest of business.
“We’re just trying to keep it down because everyone gets all upset...but you’ve got to understand what’s going on first,” said the vendor who asked not to be named.
“Ahhhh it’s the past. Who cares? Basically it’s a part of life for someone else and that’s the way it was,” the vendor concluded.
